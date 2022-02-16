IN LOVING MEMORY OF
TERRY ANN DILLINGER
Who's celebrating her first
birthday in heaven
We think about you always,
we talk about you still.
You have never been forgotten,
and you never will.
We hold you close within our hearts
and there you will remain,
to walk and guide us through our lives, until we meet again.
Love Pete and Your Family
