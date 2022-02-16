IN LOVING MEMORY OF

TERRY ANN DILLINGER

Who's celebrating her first

birthday in heaven

We think about you always,

we talk about you still.

You have never been forgotten,

and you never will.

We hold you close within our hearts

and there you will remain,

to walk and guide us through our lives, until we meet again.

Love Pete and Your Family

