IN LOVING MEMORY OF

SANDRA L. BOYLE

On the Anniversary of the Day You Went Home

Today is the anniversary

Of the day that we lost you,

And for a time it felt as though

Our lives had ended too.

But loss has taught us many things

And now we face each day,

With hope and happy memories

To help us on our way.

And though we're full of sadness

That you're no longer here,

Your influence still guides us

And we still feel you near.

What we shared will never die

It lives within our hearts,

Bringing strength and comfort

While we are apart.

Your Loving Family

