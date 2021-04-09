IN LOVING MEMORY OF
HORTENSE MCLEE
Who passed away April 9th, 1988
Just a thought of sweet
remembrance,
just a memory fond & true,
just a token of affection,
and a heartache still for you.
More each day we miss you, though our thoughts are not
revealed,
little do they know the sorrow,
that is within our hearts concealed.
Loved and Sadly Missed by,
Children, Grandchildren &
Great Grandchildren
