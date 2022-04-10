IN LOVING MEMORY OF
HORTENSE MCLEE
Who passed away April 9th, 1988
Gone is a Mother loved by all
Her soul is now at rest.
She'll sleep in peace - her work is done - a Mother's work - The Best.
She'll know the joy of perfect rest.
In heaven up above
Where she may dwell contently
Protected by God's Love.
Our hearts may grieve that she must lie.
Beneath the Sacred Sod.
And yet we know she lives in peace
Within the House of God.
Loved and Sadly Missed by,
Children, Grandchildren &
Great Grandchildren
