IN LOVING MEMORY OF

IN LOVING MEMORY OF

HORTENSE MCLEE

Who passed away April 9th, 1988

Gone is a Mother loved by all

Her soul is now at rest.

She'll sleep in peace - her work is done - a Mother's work - The Best.

She'll know the joy of perfect rest.

In heaven up above

Where she may dwell contently

Protected by God's Love.

Our hearts may grieve that she must lie.

Beneath the Sacred Sod.

And yet we know she lives in peace

Within the House of God.

Loved and Sadly Missed by,

Children, Grandchildren &

Great Grandchildren

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.