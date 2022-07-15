In loving memory of
our daughter and
mother, who passed away one year ago,
Danielle Flick Robison
Although our worlds are different now, or is it that just how it seems, for we see you when we
close our eyes, you're
always in our dreams.
We know you're up in heaven
and looking down on us,
and when we look up at the stars, you are still loving us.
Loved and missed by parents and children Malayna and Brenan, and Family.
