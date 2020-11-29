IN LOVING MEMORY OF
ALEX (MERK)
MERKOSKY
A beautiful Life
that came to and end,
He died as he lived,
everyone's frend.
In our hearts a memory
will always be kept,
of one we loved,
and will never forget.
Love forever and always,
Mom & Dad, Taylor, Trevor, Trey & Drew, Sam, Mary Beth,
Brittney & Madison
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.