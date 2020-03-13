IN LOVING MEMORY OF Mar 13, 2020 12 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save IN LOVING MEMORY OFPETER KUMORWho passed away 10 years ago 03-13-2010Loved and Remembered Every Day,Trudy, Dale & Family Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Online Poll Have you purchased or plan to purchase a REAL ID? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Recent Headlines News Sports Community Opinion Go! Entertainment Somerset County cabins make for perfect winter getaways Advantages of installing replacement windows in cold weather COVID-19 safety discussed at veterans town hall Greensburg, Pittsburgh dioceses issue fish fry guidelines State DOC suspends prison visitation through March 27 Bryant & Stratton edges Clinton in OT, 88-87 Somerset County cabins make for perfect winter getaways Fans of spring time … be patient Spring, where life begins Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic cancelled due to coronavirus Session to talk history, cemeteries and hosts planned in Connellsville American Legion presents awards to essay contest winners Heart Ball raises over $200,000 for American Heart Association Redstone Township farm to start line of cheese Community Foundation of Fayette County launches new initiative called Fayette Gives What's keeping a woman from being president? Cheers & Jeers Walk a mile in the president's shoes IRS or Social Security calling? Hang up the phone Election 2020 is an existential fight for the nation's soul Biopic ‘Pride of the Yankees” featured at State Theatre this weekend Audience-involved comedy that parodies plays of Shakespeare coming to Geyer GO! Charts 03-12-20 GO! List 03-12-20 New to theaters: Superhero drama ‘Bloodshot’ opens this weekend Subscription Services Subscribe Pay Your Bill Delivery Issues Subscriber Rewards HS Mobile App Get News By Email Search Events Login to e-Edition Featured Business Directory Submit Letter to the Editor Classifieds Search Place Your Own Ad Public Notices Search Autos Search Homes Search Jobs Home Buyers Guide Bakers Waterproofing 570 Carlton Drive, Bentleyville, PA 15314 866-902-8065 Website Chuck Seighman State Farm Insurance 1219 National Pike Rte. 40, Hopwood, PA 15445 724-437-1591 Website Laurel Highlands Insurance Group LLC 459 Connellsville St, Uniontown, PA 15401 724-437-2371 Website Bill's Wood Stoves 1188 National Pike, Hopwood, PA 15445 724-438-1510 Website Russ Blaho Allstate Insurance 66 Lebanon Ave, Uniontown, PA 15401 724-439-9700 Website Medved Moving and Storage Co. 1188 National Pike, Hopwood, PA 15445 724-438-2213 Website Safeway Pest Control 201 Brown Blvd, Uniontown, PA 15401 724-439-1408 Website Charleroi Home Warehouse 7 McKean Ave, Charleroi, PA 15022 724-483-8111 Website Rigidply Rafters Inc 1283 Joni Miller Rd, Oakland, MD 21550 301-334-3977 Website Frick Tri-County Federal Credit Union 235 Pittsburgh St, Uniontown, PA 15401 724-438-5123 Website Home Warehouse Inc 1389 Connellsville Rd, Uniontown, PA 15401 724-439-6330 Chesler's Fine Furniture 601 Pittsburgh Rd, Uniontown, PA 15401 724-438-0661 Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Tweets by @hsuniontown
