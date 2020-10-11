In Loving Memory Of
Victor J. Terry Pollick
Who passed away
25 years ago today
October 10, 1995
Dearest Darling,
We are so sad today,
As on the day you went away,
All we have is precious memories
Of a loving husband & dad.
God called you to his Heavenly home to stay.
Rest in peace, Sweetheart.
Sadly loved and missed by,
Wife Helen,
Children, Grandchildren,
& Great Grandchildren
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.