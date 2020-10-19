IN LOVING MEMORY OF
DARNELL HEATH POOLE
December 7th, 1976
October 19th, 2002
Its been 18 years since you've been gone.
Remembering him is easy,
we do it everyday,
For there's an aching in our hearts,
that will never go away.
Sadly missed and loved by Mom, Sharon, Tami, "G", Amanda
and family. Pud, Lisa and family.
Shatara and family
and Heather and family.
