IN LOVING MEMORY OF
ADAM GEORGE MORRIS
Who passed away 10 years ago
on November 24, 2010
A beautiful life that came to an end, He died as he lived,
everyone's friend.
Our hearts still ache in sadness, And secret tears still flow.
What it meant to lose you,
No one will ever know.
Its been 10 long years. We are missing youy on this Thanksgiving.
Forever loved and missed by
Mom and Dad,
sisters, brothers, and family
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.