IN LOVING MEMORY OF
SAMUEL H. ROSENBERGER
Who passed away
January 31, 2012
I'm so proud to have had a friend like you, not just for the things you did, but for the person you were.
I can't tell you how much it meant to have had a friend like you.
Your Special Friend, Denise
