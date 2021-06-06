IN LOVING MEMORY OF
WILLIAM C. CHRISTOPHER
Who passed away one year today
If tears could build a stairway
and memories a lane
I'd walk right up to heaven
and bring you home a heaven
Love & Miss You,
Your Family & Friends

