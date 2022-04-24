IN LOVING MEMORY OF

IN LOVING MEMORY OF

OUR MOTHER

MARJORIE MYERS

Who passed away

13 years ago today April 24, 2009

Although our worlds are different now, or is that just how it seems

For we see you when we close our eyes, you're always in our dreams.

We know you're up in Heaven

and looking down on us

And when we look up at the stars

You're still loving us.

Missed and Loved

Your Children

In Memory of Our Brother:

TERRY L. RYAN

and Our Sisters:

BETTY & CINDI

We love and miss you.

