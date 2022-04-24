IN LOVING MEMORY OF
OUR MOTHER
MARJORIE MYERS
Who passed away
13 years ago today April 24, 2009
Although our worlds are different now, or is that just how it seems
For we see you when we close our eyes, you're always in our dreams.
We know you're up in Heaven
and looking down on us
And when we look up at the stars
You're still loving us.
Missed and Loved
Your Children
In Memory of Our Brother:
TERRY L. RYAN
and Our Sisters:
BETTY & CINDI
We love and miss you.
