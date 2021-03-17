IN LOVING MEMORY OF
JIMMIE D. DAVIS
Left this earth on March 17th, 2010, to be with our Heavenly Father.
Jimmie was an incredibly loving and kind father and grandfather.
I hold our memories deep
within my heart.
I miss you. I miss your smile.
I miss our front porch talks and long truck rides.
I really miss your hugs and
words of wisdom.
You knew how to make
everything better.
You would be so proud of
your grandson, Tristan.
He is an awesome kid.
Anyone who knew you,
was the better for it.
I will continue to visit you in my dreams, until we see each
other again.
We love you forever.
Happy St. Patrick's Day to our
loving dad and grandpa, Jimmie.
