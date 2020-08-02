IN LOVING MEMORY OF

IN LOVING MEMORY OF

LORI HARMON

Who passed away Aug. 19, 1990

Sometimes I still hear the

sound of your voice.

I wish you were here,

but you had no choice.

An angel held you as

your body said goodbye,

But that doesn't stop my heart from breaking and forever asking why.

No one can believe that

you are really gone.

"She was too young to die",

I've heard people say,

"Why did she have to

die this way?"

I try not to be angry,

I kneel and I pray.

I will look toward heaven,

for I know I will see,

A star that will glow,

My sister watching over me.

Love, Maria

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.