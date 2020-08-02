IN LOVING MEMORY OF
LORI HARMON
Who passed away Aug. 19, 1990
Sometimes I still hear the
sound of your voice.
I wish you were here,
but you had no choice.
An angel held you as
your body said goodbye,
But that doesn't stop my heart from breaking and forever asking why.
No one can believe that
you are really gone.
"She was too young to die",
I've heard people say,
"Why did she have to
die this way?"
I try not to be angry,
I kneel and I pray.
I will look toward heaven,
for I know I will see,
A star that will glow,
My sister watching over me.
Love, Maria
