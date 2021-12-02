IN LOVING MEMORY OF
PHILLIP HALFHILL
Who passed away 17 years ago December 2nd
Around every corner,
A memory stays,
You gave us years of happiness,
And sorrow came with tears.
We know you can feel our tears
And you don't want us to cry,
But our hearts are broken here without you,
Because we miss you so.
Forever in our hearts,
Wife Josephine, Greg, Chris, Elaine, Johnny, Shaun, Tara, Grandchildren & all who loved him.
