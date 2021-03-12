IN LOVING MEMORY OF
TREVOR LEE McFADDEN
Who passed away 7 years ago today
A Poem to Trevor from Mom
I only have a picture now,
A frozen piece of time,
To remind me of how it was,
When you were here, and mine.
I see your smiling eyes,
Each morning when I wake,
I talk to you, and place a kiss,
Upon your lovely face.
How much I miss you being here,
I really cannot say,
The ache is deep inside my heart,
And never goes away.
I hear it mentioned often,
That time will heal the pain,
But if I'm being honest,
I hope it will remain.
I need to feel you constantly,
To get me through the day,
I loved you so very much,
Why did you go away?
The angels came and took you,
That really wasn't fair,
They took my one and only son,
My future life, my heir.
If only they had asked me,
If I would take your place,
I would have done so willingly, Leaving you this world to grace.
You should have had so many Years, to watch your life unfold,
And in the most of this,
Watch me, your Mum grow old!
I hope you're watching from above, At the daily tasks I do,
And let there be no doubt at all,
I REALLY DO LOVE YOU
Love, Mom and Family
