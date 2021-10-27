IN LOVING MEMORY OF

ROGER S. DILLS

Who has been gone from us 25 years last month, and would have had his 79th birthday this October.

We miss you every day.

Your voice, your laugh, your smile.

Always Loved & Remembered By

All Your Family

