IN LOVING MEMORY OF
OUR MOTHER
MARJORIE MYERS
Who passed away
11 years ago today April 24, 2009
A light from our family is gone
A voice we loved is still
A place is vacant in our homes
Which never can be filled.
We had to mourn the loss of you
We would have loved to keep
But God who surely loved you best
Said Marjorie you can sleep.
Missed and Loved
Your Children
In Memory of Our Brother:
TERRY RYAN
Who passed away March 31, 2016
