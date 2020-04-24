IN LOVING MEMORY OF

IN LOVING MEMORY OF

OUR MOTHER

MARJORIE MYERS

Who passed away

11 years ago today April 24, 2009

A light from our family is gone

A voice we loved is still

A place is vacant in our homes

Which never can be filled.

We had to mourn the loss of you

We would have loved to keep

But God who surely loved you best

Said Marjorie you can sleep.

Missed and Loved

Your Children

In Memory of Our Brother:

TERRY RYAN

Who passed away March 31, 2016

