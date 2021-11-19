IN LOVING MEMORY
OF MY HUSBAND
RONNIE HONSAKER
Who passed away
6 years ago, November 19
You're always in my thoughts,
No matter where I go.
Always in my heart,
Because I loved you so.
Loving you always,
Forgetting you never.
Eleanor
Friday, November 19, 2021 8:52 AM
