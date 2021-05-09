IN LOVING MEMORY

IN LOVING MEMORY

June 27, 1984 - May 2, 2020

Mother's Day May 9, 2021

ASHLEY LOWDEN

So young, beautiful,

caring and kind

No other like you will we ever find

Taken from us it seemed

without warning

Now our hearts are

constantly mourning

Fond memories of you

abide with us still

We love you and miss you

and know you will

Be waiting to greet us

at heaven's door

Where memories we'll make

once more

Love, Aaron, Rylee, Sadie, Carla, Dale, Kent and Julie

