IN LOVING MEMORY
June 27, 1984 - May 2, 2020
Mother's Day May 9, 2021
ASHLEY LOWDEN
So young, beautiful,
caring and kind
No other like you will we ever find
Taken from us it seemed
without warning
Now our hearts are
constantly mourning
Fond memories of you
abide with us still
We love you and miss you
and know you will
Be waiting to greet us
at heaven's door
Where memories we'll make
once more
Love, Aaron, Rylee, Sadie, Carla, Dale, Kent and Julie
