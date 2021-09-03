IN LOVING MEMORY

IN LOVING MEMORY

Of Our Nephew

RICHARD R.

(RICK)

DAVIDSON

Who passed away 21 years ago

September 3, 2000

If we wrote a million verses,

It would not be a start

To tell the world about you

And what is in our hearts.

They say in time you do forget

To some it may be true

But how on earth could we forget

Such a wonderful nephew as you.

Uncle Larry, Aunt Judy,

Aunt Andy, Aunt Mikie,Uncle Hank and Chuck and Families

