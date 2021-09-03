IN LOVING MEMORY
Of Our Nephew
RICHARD R.
(RICK)
DAVIDSON
Who passed away 21 years ago
September 3, 2000
If we wrote a million verses,
It would not be a start
To tell the world about you
And what is in our hearts.
They say in time you do forget
To some it may be true
But how on earth could we forget
Such a wonderful nephew as you.
Uncle Larry, Aunt Judy,
Aunt Andy, Aunt Mikie,Uncle Hank and Chuck and Families
