IN LOVING MEMORY
JEREMY R. TOMASEK
1981 - 1998
23 years of heartache,
A heartache that will live within us,
Our Jeremy has touched many hearts,
But never will be forgotten.
Forever Loved, Sadly missed,
Mom, Dad, Justin, Joshua
Thursday, October 21, 2021 5:08 AM
Thursday, October 21, 2021 5:08 AM
