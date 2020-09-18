IN LOVING MEMORY
ON HIS 100TH BIRTHDAY
JOHN REHO
September 18th, 1920 -
January 15th, 2002
Sadly Missed by
Sons: John & Don, Daughters-in-Law: Bonnie & Joanne, Grandchildren: Jennifer, Patrick, Heather, John J.,
Casey & Christopher
Friday, September 18, 2020 12:09 PM
