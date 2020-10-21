IN LOVING MEMORY
JEREMY R. TOMASEK
1981 - 1998
22 years of heartache,
A heartache that will live within us,
Our Jeremy has touched many hearts,
But never will be forgotten.
Forever Loved, Sadly missed,
Mom, Dad, Justin, Joshua
Wednesday, October 21, 2020 5:11 AM
