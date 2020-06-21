IN LOVING MEMORY
Dear dad, Happy Father's Day.
You are not with me in this physical life.You are in my heart and mind always. I never got to say a real goodbye to you, but you knew how I felt. Your legacy will live on in your children, grandchildren and beyond forever. I am sorry for all those who are without their father today. I was and am very lucky.
I Love You Dad!
Your humble and ever proud child.
