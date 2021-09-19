IN LOVING MEMORY
JODI L. KERR
Sept. 11, 1972 - Sept. 19, 2014
MISSING YOU
Seven years have passed since
the death its gloom,
its shadows cast. Within our
home, where it all seemed bright, and took from us a shining light. We miss that light, and ever will, her vacant place there's none to fill. Your uniqueness and
philosophy and only your sayings can never be forgotten.
LOVE DAD, MOM & FAMILY
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.