IN LOVING MEMORY

JODI L. KERR

Sept. 11, 1972 - Sept. 19, 2014

MISSING YOU

Seven years have passed since

the death its gloom,

its shadows cast. Within our

home, where it all seemed bright, and took from us a shining light. We miss that light, and ever will, her vacant place there's none to fill. Your uniqueness and

philosophy and only your sayings can never be forgotten.

LOVE DAD, MOM & FAMILY

