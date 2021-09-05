IN LOVING MEMORY
EDDY BALAS
Dec. 5, 1957 - Sept. 5, 2017
God said, "Son, it's time." & took your hand, but broke my heart. God loves you, angels watch over you.
Bub, Dad & Family
