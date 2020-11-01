IN LOVING MEMORY
OF OUR SON AND BROTHER
RANDY ROBINSON
who passed away 46 years ago,
November 1st, 1974
We miss yoour love and cherry ways. With you we spent our happy days.
In memory we see you the same.
As long as we live we'll cherish your name.
Love & miss you forever.
Mom, Sister and brothers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.