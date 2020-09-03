IN LOVING MEMORY

IN LOVING MEMORY

Of Our Nephew

RICHARD R.

(RICK)

DAVIDSON

Who passed away 20 years ago

September 3, 2000

Remembering, you, Rick

with a smile today,

He was not one for tears,

Reflect instead on memories,

Of all the happy years.

We call to mind the way he spoke,

And all the things he said,

His strength, his stance and the way he walked,

Remember these instead.

The good advice he'd give us,

His eyes that shown with laughter

So much of you, Rick,

will never die.

In our memories,

You are near and we love you.

Bringing many a silent tear.

Uncle Larry, Aunt Judy,

Aunt Andy, Aunt Mikie,

Uncle Hank and Chuck

