IN LOVING MEMORY
Of Our Nephew
RICHARD R.
(RICK)
DAVIDSON
Who passed away 20 years ago
September 3, 2000
Remembering, you, Rick
with a smile today,
He was not one for tears,
Reflect instead on memories,
Of all the happy years.
We call to mind the way he spoke,
And all the things he said,
His strength, his stance and the way he walked,
Remember these instead.
The good advice he'd give us,
His eyes that shown with laughter
So much of you, Rick,
will never die.
In our memories,
You are near and we love you.
Bringing many a silent tear.
Uncle Larry, Aunt Judy,
Aunt Andy, Aunt Mikie,
Uncle Hank and Chuck
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.