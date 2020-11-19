IN LOVING MEMORY
OF MY HUSBAND
RONNIE HONSAKER
who passed away
5 years ago, November 19, 2015
It's lonely here without you,
I miss you more each day.
For life is not the same for me,
Since you were called away.
Loving you always, Eleanor
Thursday, November 19, 2020 8:03 AM
