IN LOVING MEMORY
JEROD B. CHAPMAN
12-19-85 - 6-12-15
I hide my tears when
I say your name
But the pain in my heart is
still the same
Although I smile and seem carefree
There is no one who misses you more than me.
I look at your picture each morning
I know that you are gone
No one knows my heartache
as I try to carry on.
I look at your picture each night
My thoughts are always with you as
My heart aches with sadness and
My secret tears still flow
What it has meant to lose you
No one will ever know.
After five years it still is as painful as the day you left.
I LOVE YOU SON
MOM
