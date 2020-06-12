IN LOVING MEMORY

IN LOVING MEMORY

JEROD B. CHAPMAN

12-19-85 - 6-12-15

I hide my tears when

I say your name

But the pain in my heart is

still the same

Although I smile and seem carefree

There is no one who misses you more than me.

I look at your picture each morning

I know that you are gone

No one knows my heartache

as I try to carry on.

I look at your picture each night

My thoughts are always with you as

My heart aches with sadness and

My secret tears still flow

What it has meant to lose you

No one will ever know.

After five years it still is as painful as the day you left.

I LOVE YOU SON

MOM

