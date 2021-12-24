IN MEMORY OF ALL DECEASED MEMBERS OF
REVAK, CRAPP, MEHALIK, BROWNFIELD, PASQUALE FAMILIES
Keep our good memories of the holiday season because without all of you it's never the same...
Prayers and Love
From Paulette and Family
Friday, December 24, 2021 6:51 AM
