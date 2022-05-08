IN MEMORY OF
HORTENSE R. MCLEE
Mom, we are missing you today, but we know you will always be with us in our hearts...We are who we are because of your loving hands. We have our sweet &
compassionate souls from
watching you & your generosity
& kindness to others. We see the world full of wonder because of your imagination. We've learned to never give up seeing your drive &
perseverance.
Happy Mother's Day
We love you and miss
you always forever,
Your Children, Grandchildren & Great Grandchildren
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.