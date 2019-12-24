IN MEMORY OF LEO DANIELS Dec 24, 2019 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Grandfather of Miranda MorrisMerry Christmas, Leo. Sadly Missed byWife Carole Daniels, Children, and GrandchildrenWe Love You Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Online Poll Do you believe President Trump to be "profoundly immoral?" You voted: Yes, by his actions and the way he treats people No, I like his attitude and aggressiveness Unsure Vote View Results Back Recent Headlines News Sports Community Opinion Go! Entertainment City Mission expands health services with help of Centerville Clinics Clothing drive established for Marianna fire victims Give-A-Christmas campaign exceeds goal by more than $10,000 Just in time: Last minute Christmas gifts delivered as local post office sees increase Belle Vernon officials frustrated over continued closure of Route 906 Musgrove pours in 35 as Falcons trounce Derry, 91-73 Colonials fall to Prexies in OT, 58-53 Journey to 1,000: Lady Raiders' Murray scores 22 in defeat to reach milestone California selects Petrucci, Sydney as Winter Scholar-Athletes Necciai's 27-strikeout gem a record for the ages Give-A-Christmas campaign exceeds goal by more than $10,000 Connellsville boy giving back one magnet at a time Give-A-Christmas total exceeds goal AG board requests revised proposals for Smithfield roof based on spec lists Monongahela restaurant shines for the holidays The Trump tax cuts were a mammoth fraud Another Christmas card letter, you're welcome Yes, Virginia: Editor gave timeless response to girl’s question Mother Pelosi's impeachment games Trust in FAA still lacking Temecula Road to open for Sara Evans in Greensburg Country star Sara Evans coming to Greensburg as part of Blue Christmas tour 'Downton Abbey' released to home rental outlets New to theaters: Broadway classic with clowder of stars coming to big screen GO! Charts 12-19-19 Subscription Services Subscribe Pay Your Bill Delivery Issues Subscriber Rewards HS Mobile App Get News By Email Search Events Login to e-Edition Featured Business Directory Submit Letter to the Editor Classifieds Search Place Your Own Ad Public Notices Search Autos Search Homes Search Jobs Holiday Gift Guide Get A Hobby 35 W Main St, Uniontown, PA 15401 724-438-7246 Website Paula's Cookies & More 39 South Beeson Blvd, Uniontown, PA 15401 724-320-5259 Home Warehouse Inc 1389 Connellsville Rd, Uniontown, PA 15401 724-439-6330 Outdoors Ltd Inc 604 Pittsburgh Rd, Uniontown, PA 15401 724-439-2525 Website Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Tweets by @hsuniontown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.