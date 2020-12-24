In Memory of Our Loved and
Cherished Parents:
Charles and Edith Packan
Dear parents, so gentle, good, and kind, look down from Heaven above; And know that the care you tenderly gave is returned in all of our remembrances and endless love.
Sadly missed by children, grandchildren and great
grandchildren
