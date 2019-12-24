IN MEMORY OF OUR LOVING
MOTHER AND GRANDMOTHER
HELEN OZANICK
Who passed away six years ago December 12, 2013
In the hearts of those who loved you. You will always be there.
Sadly Missed by, Daughter
Marlene Klamerus & Family
Tuesday, December 24, 2019 9:30 AM
