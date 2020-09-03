IN MEMORY OF RICK:
When it rains it reminds me of you, about our talks in
The Studio while you would give me a new hairdo.
I especially remember our last
appointment together, as we talked of work, mirrored
ceiling holes, Noah's Ark, Adam's Rib and the weather.
You always talked of your love for the rain, how busy it is you would explain.
But you were just like the rain as you worked long hours and kept very busy, remodeling The Studio and creating
hairstyles throughout the city.
You had many gifts to
give - you talked, you listened and kept up our do's, you joked and sometimes you were just quiet too.
You're now in Heaven with Jesus, Elvis, David, my dad and all of the rest, probably keeping long hours and
cutting their hair as you do best.
So now listening to the busy rain with thoughts of you too, we'll be checking the
raindrops for a curl from you.
Written by a Client - Friend
9-3-2000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.