IN MEMORY OF RICK:

Uniontown, PA (15401)

Today

Thunderstorms - a few could contain very heavy rain, especially this afternoon. High around 75F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavier rainfall possible..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight with light rain possible. Low around 65F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.