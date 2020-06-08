IN MEMORY OF
GAIL RODERICK
June 8, 2018
If tears could build a stairway
and memories a lane,
we would walk right up to Heaven
and bring you back again.
No farewell words were spoken
No time to say goodbye
You were gone before we knew it
and only God knows why.
Our hearts still ache in sadness
and secret tears will flow
What it meant to love you,
No one will ever know.
But now we know you want us
to mourn for you no more
To remember all the happy times
life still has much in store.
Since you'll never be forgotten,
we pledge to you today,
a hallowed place within our hearts
is where you'll always stay.
Sadly Missed and Loved by
Son, Keith, Daughter, Kim
and her husband Bob, Son, Kirk and Granddaughters,
Emily and Katie
