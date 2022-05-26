IN MEMORY OF

MARIE C. (JAMES) DICE

on the anniversary of her death,

May 26, 2014

Missing You Always

You never said I'm leaving

You never said goodbye,

You were gone before we knew it

And only God knows why.

A million times I needed you

A million times I cried,

If love alone could have saved you

You never would have died.

In life I loved you dearly

In death I love you still,

In my heart I hold a place

That only you can fill.

Love and Miss You,

Husband Carl, Children, Bobby & Carla, Grandchildren,

Family & Friends

