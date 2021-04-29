IN MEMORY OF

IN MEMORY OF

VICTOR PIATTI

Who passed away 10 years ago

today, April 29th, 2011

Victor truly loved life. Every

morning was like Christmas for him, he would jump out of bed,

excited to see what new

opportunities might come his way. He equally adored his family & work. He was passionate about travel, especially with his daughter. 52 years with his loving wife and family was simply too short.

He was a great man that was taken away from us much too soon.

He will forever be remembered

with much love, and countless

precious memories.

