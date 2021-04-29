IN MEMORY OF
VICTOR PIATTI
Who passed away 10 years ago
today, April 29th, 2011
Victor truly loved life. Every
morning was like Christmas for him, he would jump out of bed,
excited to see what new
opportunities might come his way. He equally adored his family & work. He was passionate about travel, especially with his daughter. 52 years with his loving wife and family was simply too short.
He was a great man that was taken away from us much too soon.
He will forever be remembered
with much love, and countless
precious memories.
