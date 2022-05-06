IN MEMORY OF

IN MEMORY OF

TREVOR LEE MCFADDEN

Who would have celebrated

his 25th birthday today

I thought of you with love today

but that is nothing new

I thought about you yesterday

and days before that too.

I think of you in silence,

I often speak your name.

All I have are memories

and your picture in a frame.

Your memory is my keepsake

with which I'll never part.

God has you in his keeping

I have you in heart.

Love Always, Mom,

Sisters & Family

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.