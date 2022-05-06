IN MEMORY OF
TREVOR LEE MCFADDEN
Who would have celebrated
his 25th birthday today
I thought of you with love today
but that is nothing new
I thought about you yesterday
and days before that too.
I think of you in silence,
I often speak your name.
All I have are memories
and your picture in a frame.
Your memory is my keepsake
with which I'll never part.
God has you in his keeping
I have you in heart.
Love Always, Mom,
Sisters & Family
