IN MEMORY OF
ANN SWEDA
June 24, 1927 - August 21, 1999
God saw you were getting tired
And a cure was not to be,
So He put His arms around you and whispered
"Come to Me."
With tearful eyes we watched you,
And saw you pass away,
Although we loved you dearly,
We could not make you stay,
A golden heart stopped beating.
Hard working hands at rest,
God broke our hearts
to prove to us,
He only takes the best.
Lovingly missed by daughters,
Joan Sweda and Margaret Sweda
