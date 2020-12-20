IN MEMORY OF
CHUCK MEHALIK
on his fifth birthday in Heaven
It's been five long years that you weren't here.
But you are here in our hearts
& our minds.
We love you and miss you...
Paulette, Children and
Grandchildren
Monday, December 21, 2020 5:23 AM
