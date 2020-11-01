In Memory of
MICHELLE COLABIANCHI
MURRAY
October 31st, 2006
It's been fourteen years
since you went to heaven,
but you will always be
in our hearts here.
Loving you forever
Missing you always
The Colabianchi Family
Sunday, November 1, 2020 10:58 AM
