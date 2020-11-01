In Memory of

In Memory of

MICHELLE COLABIANCHI

MURRAY

October 31st, 2006

It's been fourteen years

since you went to heaven,

but you will always be

in our hearts here.

Loving you forever

Missing you always

The Colabianchi Family

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.