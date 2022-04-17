IN MEMORY OF
RYLAND 'BROSY' HOLT
To the many family and friends
who supported us following the death of Ryland 'Brosy' Holt, we would like to express our sincere thanks and appreciation. Your many acts of kindness, support, love, and sympathy continue to be a great comfort to us in our time of sorrow. We also send our gratitude to Pastor Vincent L. Winfrey, Sr., and Lantz Funeral Home.
Georgia Holt and Family
