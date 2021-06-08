IN MEMORY OF

IN MEMORY OF

GAIL RODERICK

June 8, 2018

If tears could build a stairway

and memories a lane,

we would walk right up to Heaven

and bring you back again.

No farewell words were spoken

No time to say goodbye

You were gone before we knew it

and only God knows why.

Our hearts still ache in sadness

and secret tears will flow

What it meant to love you,

No one will ever know.

But now we know you want us

to mourn for you no more

To remember all the happy times

life still has much in store.

Since you'll never be forgotten,

we pledge to you today,

a hallowed place within our hearts

is where you'll always stay.

Sadly Missed and Loved by

Son, Keith, Daughter, Kim

and her husband Bob, Son, Kirk and Granddaughters,

Emily and Katie

