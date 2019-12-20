IN MEMORY OF
CHUCK MEHALIK
on his fourth birthday without him
It's been four long years that we can't hug you and laugh and sing for your birthday, but we pray and we'll celebrate it always...
To the world you are a Dad, to our family you are the world.
We love you and miss you...
Paulette, Children and
Grandchildren
