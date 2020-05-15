IN MEMORY OF
BUCK DEANGELO
Who passed away 10 years ago today
As you will always be,
Treasured forever in our memory,
A smile, a hand thoughtful and kind
Memories he left behind.
Love,
Your Family
Friday, May 15, 2020 4:28 AM
Cloudy this morning with thunderstorms developing this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 78F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Showers and thundershowers this evening giving way to periods of light rain late. A few storms may be severe early. Low 62F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: May 15, 2020 @ 4:15 am
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.