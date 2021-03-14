IN MEMORY OF
RONALD RODERICK
March 14, 2009
He walks with us down quiet paths,
and speaks in wind and rain,
for the magic power of memory
gives him back to us again.
Sadly Missed and Loved
by Son, Keith,
Daughter, Kim and her
husband Bob, Son, Kirk and
Granddaughters, Emily and Katie
